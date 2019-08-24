Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price Rose While Opus Investment Management Has Decreased by $504,000 Its Position; Alta Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Value Declined

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 79.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 18,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 4,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 23,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc analyzed 12,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.22M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 29,488 shares. 4,254 are held by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.34% or 361,500 shares. Moreover, Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.14% or 4,747 shares. Bowen Hanes Co invested in 3,085 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt accumulated 31,116 shares. Sanders Capital Llc owns 621,233 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Company accumulated 0.47% or 22,501 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5.09 million shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Howland Cap Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,200 shares. 18,286 are owned by Rampart Invest Company Llc. Panagora Asset invested in 0.09% or 251,237 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.45% or 2.72 million shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 17,844 shares to 46,476 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,375 are held by Leavell Investment Management. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Peninsula Asset Mgmt reported 0.9% stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0% or 300 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0.07% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.05% or 18,200 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 82,787 shares. 55,502 are held by Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 121,800 shares. Argent Trust Com holds 0.41% or 91,973 shares. 226,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated accumulated 74,000 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp owns 14.47M shares. Hudock Grp Lc holds 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 64 shares.

