Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Cut Position in Intuit (INTU) as Stock Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 655,027 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 61.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1,591 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 4,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 851,860 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 23,065 shares to 41,999 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Poland Etf (EPOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Operations Inc. (NYSE:SIX) by 8,854 shares to 129,172 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).