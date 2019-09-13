Legg Mason (LM) to pay $0.40 on Oct 28, 2019; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Sentiment Is 1.51

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 28, 2019. (NYSE:LM) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Legg Mason Inc’s current price of $39.76 translates into 1.01% yield. Legg Mason Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 665,785 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 56 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 37 trimmed and sold holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 10.54 million shares, down from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Monarch Casino & Resort Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 30 Increased: 41 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.05% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 32,089 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has 252,292 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 106,069 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 8.09M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 76,521 shares. 867,857 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 46,160 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 4,229 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 2.73% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 252,039 shares. Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 23,243 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 848 shares.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for August 2019 – PRNewswire" on September 12, 2019

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company has market cap of $829.18 million. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Analysts await Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MCRI’s profit will be $10.96 million for 18.91 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Monarch Casino & Resort Comments on Lawsuit Filed by Black Hawk Contractor and Updates Timing for Completion of Project – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 20.18% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for 979,555 shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.50 million shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 21,938 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 57,224 shares.

The stock increased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 48,643 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.