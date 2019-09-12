Legg Mason (LM) to pay $0.40 on Oct 28, 2019; 5 Analysts Covering RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 28, 2019. (NYSE:LM) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Legg Mason Inc’s current price of $39.99 translates into 1.00% yield. Legg Mason Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 678,891 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 7.69% above currents $124.12 stock price. RingCentral had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. See RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Needham 140.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $117.0000 135.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $125 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,025 are held by Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 34,680 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 14,999 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Da Davidson & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 53,546 shares in its portfolio. 17,780 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 67 shares. Parsec Finance Mngmt has 44,707 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 7,020 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. 118,702 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited holds 311,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 24,711 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 648,581 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 438,739 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.07% or 78,366 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 45,148 shares. Invesco reported 1.84M shares. Scott & Selber Inc stated it has 21,662 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has 0.04% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 26,100 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.52 million shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 0% or 29 shares. 23,789 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,761 shares. 2,040 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Prns. Jane Street Limited Company has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 965,271 shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does RingCentral, Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.30 billion. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.