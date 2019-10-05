Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rose While Auxier Asset Management Lowered by $311,600 Its Stake; Hendley & Co Maintains Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 606.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 18,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 3,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99 million shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (LM) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 15,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 391,768 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11,909 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon developing final phase of Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On Verizon, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML’s favorite Q4 picks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies – Still A Buy Based On Merger Prospectus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,136 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 264 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fund Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company reported 25,918 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 1,483 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 115,489 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 4,565 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vident Inv Advisory Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,183 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 774,359 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gotham Asset Management Ltd owns 151,252 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability accumulated 7,048 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 58,275 are owned by Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 634 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 571,576 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Credit Suisse Ag owns 118,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot owns 12,734 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Clarkston Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.66 million shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.08% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gamco Et Al owns 1.88M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 7,266 were reported by World Asset Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 14,979 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,042 shares. 12,002 are held by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.71M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Legg Mason lays off 120 employees, restructures executive team – Baltimore Business Journal” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Legg Mason suffers $217M loss amid decline in assets – Baltimore Business Journal” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LM vs. APO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.