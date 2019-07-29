Legg Mason (LM) Shares Rose While Group One Trading LP Decreased Its Holding; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shares Rose, Holder Element Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.79 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 81.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 114,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,798 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 141,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 556,340 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 25,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,628 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 58,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 934,646 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 32.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $126.35 million for 27.25 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Granahan Inv Management Ma stated it has 25,881 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 594,412 were accumulated by Alyeska Grp Inc Lp. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.01% or 61,134 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 4,382 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,015 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 5,645 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,868 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 258,033 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,978 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.62% or 4.31M shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invs New York invested in 32,539 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 79,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 214,202 shares to 256,560 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 23,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Gemmell James sold $672,063 worth of stock. $151,335 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares were sold by Ahola Aaron.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 4,400 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd invested in 171,504 shares. 29,049 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 139,818 shares. 634 were reported by Synovus Financial. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 7,739 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 124,499 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parsec Management has 54,443 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 741 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 31,600 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0.02% or 1,905 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers owns 254,827 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) by 24,000 shares to 310,800 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 41,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (Call).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LM’s profit will be $62.35M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.