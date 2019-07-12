Legg Mason (LM) Shares Rose While Boyar Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.71 Million; Park West Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Market Valuation Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 315,123 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 59,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 219,861 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.91 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $59.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 19.92 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie owns 250,709 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 6,500 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts holds 0.06% or 2.20M shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Amer National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 1.26 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 90,192 shares. Community Natl Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Penn Capital Management Incorporated invested in 1.64% or 117,565 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 22,811 shares. Selz Ltd Com has invested 1.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 14,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Merger: Buy Nexstar Media And Hold Tribune Media – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Says AT&T’s (T) Actions Contrast Sharply With Its Public Commentary – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% or 880,000 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested in 10,720 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc reported 313,425 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 155,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Circle Co accumulated 573,000 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd accumulated 991 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 125,013 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Brinker Capital has invested 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs stated it has 4.38% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2.34M shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 908,238 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 13,252 shares. Menta Cap Llc owns 39,838 shares. 244,250 are held by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Legg Mason (LM) Reports AUM and Flows for June – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.