Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.75 Million; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised by $16.78 Million Its Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 541,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.75 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.16 million, up from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 10.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 119,504 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assocs owns 21,681 shares. Kempner Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.7% or 178,528 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 18,570 shares. Somerset Trust Co stated it has 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.4% or 81.56 million shares in its portfolio. 520,757 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Callahan Advisors Lc accumulated 381,340 shares. Wms Limited owns 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,963 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sabal Tru owns 18,250 shares. Phocas Fin holds 0.08% or 24,645 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd holds 587,376 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 29,925 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc invested in 0.52% or 21,063 shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 166,938 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 24,785 shares to 240,319 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 273,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LM’s profit will be $57.16M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

