Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Lowered Its Stake; Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $699,300

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 20,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789.83M, down from 23,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 675,494 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason reports August AUM of $776.8B – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 83 shares to 24,310 shares, valued at $2.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.07M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Prelude Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc invested in 336,960 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 49,141 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Circle Co owns 14.93% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 573,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 16,000 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability reported 0.53% stake. C M Bidwell And Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 1,610 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Parkside Natl Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Eqis Cap Management owns 27,135 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 46,160 shares. Ghp Investment invested in 0.15% or 31,487 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 24,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF) by 32,694 shares to 89,502 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,846 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).