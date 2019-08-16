Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Valuation Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 14,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 92,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 106,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 500,621 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,853 shares to 14,706 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 63,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Investment Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 4,560 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 22 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 15,850 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 111,353 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 34 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Northern Tru invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,900 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.17M were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 173,590 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Gam Ag invested in 0.06% or 48,155 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 681,732 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Svcs reported 3,601 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 99,113 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 49,309 shares stake. Ltd Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montana-based Davidson Invest Advsr has invested 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Logan Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 25,300 shares. 36,983 are held by Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 785,500 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 6.88M shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 106 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Violich Management owns 32,519 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 0.2% stake. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 63,107 shares.