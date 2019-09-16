Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Decreased Position by $390,602; Sasco Capital Has Lifted Holding in Hanesbrands Ind (HBI) by $393,397 as Market Value Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Ind (HBI) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 23,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.74 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.58 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 10,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 10,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 20,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 352,103 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

More recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 29,531 shares. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 112,524 were accumulated by Graybill Bartz Assocs. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 19,853 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 9,193 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 911,226 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 33,402 shares. Eam Investors Lc invested in 0.46% or 49,141 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 179,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,969 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs owns 14,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,900 shares.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.57M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 8,551 shares to 14,787 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 48,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 32,350 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $37.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 171,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,685 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has 22,901 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3.05M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 11,167 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 670,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 44,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 372,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,072 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New South Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 5.78 million shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. 1.22M were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 61,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 2,175 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corp. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 105,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock.