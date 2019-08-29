Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Lifted Stake by $1.71 Million; Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position by $4.35 Million; Stock Price Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 157,174 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 52,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 361,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25 million, down from 413,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 622,300 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 152,803 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation reported 40,754 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. St Germain D J holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,382 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv accumulated 1,387 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 2,401 are held by Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 5.37M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 205,146 shares. 11,415 were accumulated by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Everence Capital Management accumulated 0.34% or 23,310 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.11% or 3,000 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 148,700 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability owns 8,953 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 45,749 shares to 163,454 shares, valued at $25.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 331,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 488,227 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 22,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Systematic Fin Mngmt LP reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 12,787 shares in its portfolio. 18,037 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Sit Investment Assoc invested 0.08% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Regions Corporation holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 891 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 545,545 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 23,958 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 107,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 639,775 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com owns 132,794 shares.

