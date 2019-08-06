Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.71 Million; Highvista Strategies Lowered Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $679,500; Shares Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $9.62 during the last trading session, reaching $461.33. About 468,235 shares traded or 59.25% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 810,542 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.22% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 15,645 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Weitz Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 1.59% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 84,545 shares. Citigroup owns 34,021 shares. 1,957 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tiger Eye Ltd Co has invested 2.89% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Allen Ops Ltd Llc holds 2,764 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 13,398 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 19,230 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Valinor Management Ltd Partnership reported 4.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd reported 27,536 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 7,339 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $9.71 million activity. 10 shares were bought by Wynne Sarah, worth $4,319 on Monday, March 11. $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Graff Michael.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Legg Mason Inc (LM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Stock market’s big June drives asset growth at T. Rowe Price, Legg Mason – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.