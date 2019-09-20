Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder American Financial Group Cut Its Holding; Scott & Selber Increased Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 3.21M shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 809,761 shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 506,860 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 487,428 shares stake. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 12,280 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 556,217 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Llc invested in 4,612 shares. Melvin Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 400,000 shares. Focused Wealth reported 468 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv has 0.43% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 26,525 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 6,110 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability owns 13,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,522 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 53,573 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares to 455,000 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.65 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.