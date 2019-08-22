Legg Mason (LM) Market Value Rose While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut by $2.75 Million Its Holding; As Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Market Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $6.73 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 340,354 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd analyzed 102,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 387,703 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,955 are held by Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs. Boyar Asset Management reported 75,496 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 139,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Oakbrook Invests holds 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 9,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 158,614 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 8.15 million shares. Captrust Advisors holds 208 shares. Amer Fincl Inc invested in 0.54% or 225,000 shares. Legal General Grp Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 150,018 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 576,100 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 466,979 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd holds 41,790 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for July 2019 – PRNewswire" published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Stock market's big June drives asset growth at T. Rowe Price, Legg Mason – Baltimore Business Journal" on July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.73 million for 4.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.