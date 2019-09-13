Legg Mason (LM) Market Value Rose While Matarin Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.78 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63 million, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $187.6. About 5.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $16 billion in 2014; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near; 16/05/2018 – The smart money is betting Facebook will not suffer lasting effects from its Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc analyzed 125,826 shares as the company's stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 106,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, down from 231,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 165,483 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.56 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8,921 shares to 39,294 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 21,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8,921 shares to 39,294 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 21,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.