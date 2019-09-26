Legg Mason (LM) Market Valuation Rose While American Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position; Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Shaker Financial Services Has Upped Position

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 29,791 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 107,848 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 78,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 42,673 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 533,826 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 47,958 shares to 146,753 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 84,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,240 shares, and cut its stake in Calamos Conv Opp And Inc Fd (CHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.31 million shares or 0.16% less from 8.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Company reported 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Liability reported 77,898 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 423,185 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 152,619 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 74,395 shares. 300,250 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Shaker Financial holds 107,848 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 2.60 million shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated accumulated 68,525 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 17,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 275,519 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 283,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.31% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.06M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 991 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Lc. Parsec Finance invested in 44,707 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com owns 638,243 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Amer Grp reported 294,873 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Bank Of America De stated it has 571,576 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 82,614 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 25,159 shares. Eqis Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1.04 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 29,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.13% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ing Groep Nv owns 13,274 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.