Legg Mason (LM) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Position by $2.75 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.41 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 236,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 202,247 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 379,618 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,345 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 30,992 shares. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cipher LP stated it has 20,671 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life has 0.04% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 32,251 shares. 15,220 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 12,787 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Iat Reinsurance Com Limited accumulated 0.31% or 67,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 1,816 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,041 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Communication holds 0.03% or 11,168 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 205,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Pcl has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LM’s profit will be $57.16M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason: Valuation Will Attract Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Legg Mason (LM) Reports May AUM of $757.9 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve Royce Fund Reorganization – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Closing Date for Reorganizations and Details Regarding Final Distributions by Target Funds – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pinnacle Grows to No. 1 Bank in Nashville for Deposits – Business Wire” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners’ (PNFP) CEO Terry Turner on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “What Terry Turner wants to say to Pinnacle’s skeptics – Nashville Business Journal” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares to 294,173 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 16,855 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 935 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 36,567 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Alphaone Investment Ltd reported 33,665 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 4,285 shares. Hodges Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,000 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Salzhauer Michael has 1.44% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,102 shares. Voya Investment Management owns 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 17,848 shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 169,586 shares.