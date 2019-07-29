Legg Mason (LM) Holder Roundview Capital Increased Position by $394,875; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Rose, Incline Global Management Cut by $29.89 Million Its Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 27,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 540,885 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 2.16M shares traded or 55.95% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 395,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 57 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 15,995 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,850 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Llc invested in 9,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 205,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 681,732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 298,028 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 488,227 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 25,159 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 205,616 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested in 0% or 16,978 shares.