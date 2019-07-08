Legg Mason (LM) Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Greylin Investment Mangement Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $342,900

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 343,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 7.27M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 47,597 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Shareholders Approve Royce Fund Reorganization – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Legg Mason -1.9%; sees new platform costs of $130M-$150M – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.25M shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.06% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Parkside Bancshares And holds 0% or 18 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 58,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,641 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 61,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,505 are owned by Gargoyle Investment Advisor. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 8.15 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 681,732 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 848 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Moore And has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,735 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Waddell & Reed holds 0.03% or 498,138 shares. Connable Office accumulated 187,288 shares or 1% of the stock. Private Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.7% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 564.52 million shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 33,119 shares. Guild Mngmt has invested 2.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davis R M invested in 25,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thomas White Interest Limited stated it has 52,350 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 15,786 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 851,644 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 305,389 shares.