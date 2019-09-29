Legg Mason (LM) Holder American Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake; As Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Share Value Rose, Eii Capital Management Increased by $738,840 Its Holding

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 20,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 15,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 901,428 shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 359,300 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,588 shares to 17,108 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,252 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res invested in 142,505 shares. Regions Financial invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.04% or 78,846 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 38 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 22,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 303,699 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of accumulated 0% or 1,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.05% or 41,246 shares. 2,070 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 84,513 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated owns 1,300 shares. Pggm Invests reported 0.78% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Raymond James Finance Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 2,247 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.34% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.