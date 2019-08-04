Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Both Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.15 N/A -0.36 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Legg Mason Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Legg Mason Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential downside is -23.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.