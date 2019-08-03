Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.15 N/A -0.36 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, and a -23.64% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 21.27% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.