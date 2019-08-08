Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.16 N/A -0.36 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.26 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 highlights Legg Mason Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Legg Mason Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.12% and an $35.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Legg Mason Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 28.18%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.