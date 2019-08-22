Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Both Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.13 N/A -0.36 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.92 N/A 0.65 20.03

In table 1 we can see Legg Mason Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legg Mason Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Legg Mason Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 21.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.