Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.21 N/A -0.36 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 48.27 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Legg Mason Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Legg Mason Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Legg Mason Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 5.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 25.04% respectively. 1.4% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.