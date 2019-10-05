Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Both Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.89 85.31M -0.36 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 31 0.00 22.54M -1.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 226,647,183.85% -0.9% -0.4% Central Securities Corp. 72,827,140.55% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc. has a 16.03% upside potential and an average target price of $42.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

Summary

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.