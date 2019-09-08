Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.12 N/A -0.36 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Legg Mason Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Legg Mason Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.47% and an $42 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 31.17% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. has stronger performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.