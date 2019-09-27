Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) EPS Estimated At $0.90; Nasdaq Omx Group (NDAQ) Sentiment Is 1.11

Analysts expect Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report $0.90 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. LM’s profit would be $78.07M giving it 10.68 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Legg Mason, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 418,697 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46

Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NDAQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 177 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 159 cut down and sold their holdings in Nasdaq Omx Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 119.98 million shares, down from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nasdaq Omx Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 136 Increased: 118 New Position: 59.

Investor Ab holds 98.44% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. for 19.39 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 84,313 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sloane Robinson Llp has 4.43% invested in the company for 89,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.06% in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 58,988 shares.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.77 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 31.57 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 389,442 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 06/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $97; 30/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 21.16 Points (0.30%); 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 23/03/2018 – Grindrod to Spin Off Shipping Business With Nasdaq Listing; 03/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Enhances MobileTech, the Essential App for Technicians; 25/04/2018 – In the meantime, Nasdaq is supporting existing crypto exchanges, and announced a technology deal with Gemini Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces March 2018 Distribution; 29/03/2018 – Maple Gold files Nl 43-101 Technical Report; 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq vice chairman: Here’s the real way to create jobs and growth in the US

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28M for 21.04 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.