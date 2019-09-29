Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.94 85.31M -0.36 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Legg Mason Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 226,767,676.77% -0.9% -0.4% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.79% and an $42.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.