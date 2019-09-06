Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Contrasting side by side

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.12 N/A -0.36 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.54 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates Legg Mason Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Legg Mason Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

The upside potential is 11.11% for Legg Mason Inc. with consensus target price of $42. Meanwhile, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.67, while its potential upside is 11.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems more appealing than Legg Mason Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Legg Mason Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 88.4%. About 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. has 47.63% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.