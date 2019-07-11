Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Comparison side by side

Both Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.14 N/A -0.82 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, and a -26.53% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 39.01% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.