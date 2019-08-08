Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Legg Mason Inc. has 91.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Legg Mason Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.90% -0.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Legg Mason Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. N/A 33 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

With consensus price target of $35.5, Legg Mason Inc. has a potential downside of -7.12%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.44%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Legg Mason Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Legg Mason Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Legg Mason Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s rivals have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Legg Mason Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Legg Mason Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Legg Mason Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s rivals are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Legg Mason Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.