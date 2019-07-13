Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.15 N/A -0.82 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 35.72 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 demonstrates Legg Mason Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legg Mason Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -25.03% for Legg Mason Inc. with average price target of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. About 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.