Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.15 N/A -0.82 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Legg Mason Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Legg Mason Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, and a -25.06% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.