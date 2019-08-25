Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.09 N/A -0.36 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.93 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Legg Mason Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Legg Mason Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation’s 88.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.63% for Legg Mason Inc. with average target price of $42. Competitively the average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 3.88% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Legg Mason Inc. is looking more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 53.2% respectively. Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.