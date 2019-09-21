Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.16 N/A -0.36 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 19 1.22 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Legg Mason Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Legg Mason Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Legg Mason Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc. has a 10.85% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 31.7% respectively. Legg Mason Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.