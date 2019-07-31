Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; Drexion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shorts Down By 10.76%

Drexion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) had a decrease of 10.76% in short interest. DRV’s SI was 155,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.76% from 174,700 shares previously. With 148,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Drexion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)’s short sellers to cover DRV’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 23,951 shares traded. Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) has declined 43.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. LM’s profit would be $62.35 million giving it 13.37 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Legg Mason, Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. It closed at $38.51 lastly. It is down 7.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,818 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The. Utd Automobile Association has 22,831 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Co has 4.38% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) owns 7,739 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Ltd stated it has 3,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 45,488 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 30,500 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 72,719 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 244,250 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 34,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communication L P stated it has 641 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated invested in 89,300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 34,191 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report.