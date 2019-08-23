Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Boosted Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 24,777 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 1.75M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.