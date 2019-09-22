Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding Maintained by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 240,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 909,995 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.98 million, up from 669,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.00 million shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 267,788 shares to 241,914 shares, valued at $28.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 59,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

