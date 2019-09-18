Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 2.37M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $214.42. About 434,723 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial holds 379,018 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 5,287 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% or 180,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51 shares. Raymond James Services owns 605,583 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.3% or 362,288 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 0.04% or 5,292 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.02% or 509 shares. 473,313 were accumulated by Comm Commercial Bank. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 487,078 shares stake. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 29 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,300 shares to 262,715 shares, valued at $35.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,889 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% stake. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,885 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0.74% or 2.13 million shares. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 37,349 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.42% or 9.38M shares. Da Davidson invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,848 shares. Buckingham Mngmt owns 50,614 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 54,186 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 90,136 shares. Meyer Handelman Co invested in 1.93% or 492,095 shares. Signature Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 1.15% stake. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs holds 1.35M shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank, Washington-based fund reported 33,912 shares.

