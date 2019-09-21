Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $658,764; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $29.11 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 262,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477.76M, down from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee Investors holds 0.67% or 556 shares. Advsr Mgmt Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 601 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 4,602 shares. Stanley accumulated 0.09% or 199 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability owns 290 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 4.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15.74M shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 2,766 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 594 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Homrich And Berg accumulated 2,986 shares. First National Bank & Tru Of Newtown owns 181 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company reported 654 shares. 2,810 were accumulated by Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd. Asset One Ltd reported 251,822 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 24,279 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9,583 shares to 194,792 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

