Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $658,764; Amalgamated Bank Has Increased Procter Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $3.95 Million; Stock Rose

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 36,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 354,369 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86 million, up from 318,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,074 shares. Park Circle invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,733 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brandes Ptnrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,268 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Optimum Advsrs reported 6,057 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 81,661 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Grp Limited accumulated 1.81 million shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 74,094 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore owns 37,438 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd reported 2,836 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Co has invested 1.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 739,509 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4,793 shares to 38,324 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,172 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 16,711 shares or 14.08% of its portfolio. 151 were reported by Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 495 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Lc. Stack Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 883 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 52,419 shares or 3.07% of the stock. 57,785 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Benin Management owns 1,313 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 727 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corp has 290 shares. Alley Lc owns 4,541 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Liability owns 5.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,983 shares. Lvw Advisors Llc reported 1,287 shares stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 2.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).