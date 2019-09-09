Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lowered Position in Altria Group (MO) by $701,100 as Stock Price Declined; As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Value Declined, Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Raised Holding

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.67M market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mgmt has invested 1.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1.02 million were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com. Holderness Investments holds 11,565 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 3.51 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 13,097 are held by Linscomb & Williams Incorporated. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 83,263 shares. 403,472 were reported by Sei Invests. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas holds 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 20,595 shares. Boys Arnold & Com Incorporated has 34,959 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Corda Invest Management Llc stated it has 26,527 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 30,350 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 919,845 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 3,680 are owned by Virtu Llc. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

