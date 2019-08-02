Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose; Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 3,227 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 243,967 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.11% or 47,602 shares. Citigroup holds 2,361 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 7,590 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 17,600 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 87,843 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,724 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 17,875 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 100,283 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 47,469 shares. New York-based Cap Mgmt Assocs has invested 0.52% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,679 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 62,060 shares.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77M for 5.97 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. $17,000 worth of stock was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 4.27M shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $589.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 107.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 110.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset holds 115,729 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 307,948 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 12,575 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 679,390 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,677 were accumulated by Investec Asset North America. Charter Tru has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.01 million shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 282,192 shares. Sabal Trust has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perkins Coie Communication has 29,820 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,667 shares. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 29,851 shares.

