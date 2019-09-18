Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Increases Position in Insperity (NSP); Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Capital Impact Advisors Has Cut Position by $416,296 as Market Value Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.48. About 138,714 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 54,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, down from 67,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 52,852 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 32,513 shares to 113,495 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 328,864 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Llc. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc has 0.22% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has 18,068 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 194,173 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W Inc has invested 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 73,516 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 17,856 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 48,949 shares in its portfolio. 72,400 were reported by Swiss National Bank. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 67,852 shares. Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 232,216 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Management has 0.09% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 34,114 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,084 shares. 132,845 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De.