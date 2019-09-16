Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $658,764; Sound Shore Management Has Increased Cbs (CBS) Stake by $6.07 Million; Share Price Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $34.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.36. About 2.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 123,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.80M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.45M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 3.00 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members; 04/05/2018 – Charlie Rose and CBS News Face Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 16/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS LAUNCHED `UNJUSTIFIED’ BID TO CHANGE VOTING; 16/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot Starring @MelissaJoanHart in the Works at Nickelodeon…

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 617,536 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Llc reported 21,461 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 103 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 8,704 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP holds 539,243 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Trust owns 1,710 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 586 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested in 1.85% or 142,439 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Modera Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.14% or 393 shares. Montag A & Assoc Incorporated accumulated 9,835 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 837 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 2.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 169,904 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $175.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 123,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS, UnitedHealth And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 26 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.