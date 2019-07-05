Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Target (TGT) Stake by $312,000; Valuation Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lowered Holding by $322,920

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.97 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 5.73M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Reasons It May Be Time to Drop Amazon Prime – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target rides out tech glitch weekend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kroger To Introduce CBD Products In 17 States – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Mixed as Risk Appetite Ebbs Ahead of Weekend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $816.79M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,293 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 163,330 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0.79% or 94,812 shares. Timber Creek Capital Ltd holds 0.49% or 6,997 shares. Dsc Ltd Partnership reported 3,571 shares. Cap Intll Investors holds 0.17% or 3.88 million shares in its portfolio. Green Square Cap Llc holds 0.95% or 14,084 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated has invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bainco Int holds 69,516 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 234,933 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,122 shares. Fiera Cap reported 37,431 shares. 208,762 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 120,453 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Communications Na has invested 1.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.