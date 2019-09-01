Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Holding in Target (TGT) as Market Value Rose; As Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 541,460 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,800 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,989 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. New York-based Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 189,690 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bessemer holds 0% or 138 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.08% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 640,759 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 100,920 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 21,517 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 213,834 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 115,254 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 14,019 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 5.43 million shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

