Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $486,324 as Shares Declined; Scopia Capital Management LP Upped Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $1.08 Million

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28 million, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.14M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.56 million shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $133.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).